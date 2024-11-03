Mobility Week Free Bicycle Access

Kansas is celebrating the 4th Annual Mobility Week this week, beginning Sunday.

KANcycle is offering the promo code “MobWeek24” for free rides on KANcycle bicycles during Mobility Week. This promo code is good for all locations in the KANcycle service area.

“We’re excited about partnering with transit agencies across the state for Mobility Week 2024,” said Michelle Coats, Director of Mobility Management for the region. “KANcycle is a great program for North Central and Southeastern Kansas, and we want more people to take advantage of using bicycles for mobility. Rides can be taken for any purpose, including shopping, errands, and even fun.”

Bikes are easy to check out. Riders need to download the Movatic app, find a rack with an available bike, enter the promo code on the payment screen, and start riding. To end the ride, the process is reversed.

KANcycle regional bike sharing provides Kansas, including Salina, Minneapolis, Concordia, Belleville, Mankato, Beloit, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Lindsborg, and Coffeyville, with convenient, affordable access to bicycles as an easy, fun, healthy and eco-friendly means of transportation and recreation. OCCK, through a collaborative funding partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, brings you KANcycle powered by Movatic.

Movatic manages all aspects of its bike-share programs — from bikes and technology to maintenance and fleet rebalancing. Riding KANcycle bike share is easy. Bikes can be found via the free Movatic Mobile App — available for iPhone and Android. Each bike has a unique number which riders enter into the app to unlock the bike. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Movatic bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy.

KANcycle will: