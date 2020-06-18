MLB, Players Association Appear Close To Agreement

June 18, 2020

(Phoenix, AZ) – Major League Baseball could be back playing games next month with negotiations inching closer to an agreement with the owners and Players Association. MLB has offered a 60-game schedule beginning July 19th and for the first time agreed to pay players full prorated salaries, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports.

Commissioner Rob Manfred flew to Phoenix to meet yesterday with union executive director Tony Clark to reopen the stalled talks. Manfred said in a statement, the meeting ended “with a jointly developed framework” to form an agreement.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the proposal includes expanding the playoffs from 10 to 16 teams, the union would waive any right to a grievance and players would report by June 29th to resume spring training.

The union tweeted “reports of an agreement are false.” The players are reportedly seeking more games.

It is anticipated the two sides will meet today in hopes of hammering out a formal deal by the weekend.

