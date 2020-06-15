MLB Negotiations Over With Short-Season Likely

MLB owners have a conference call today with USA Today reporting the negotiations are over.

The union has refused to budge from players being paid 100 percent at full pro-rata salaries, stated it will offer no more proposals and asks MLB to inform it of how many games will be played and when players should report. After 10 weeks of acrimonious negotiations, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred would execute the length of the season, likely 50-to-60 games, beginning in mid-July and ending on September 27th with the postseason in October.