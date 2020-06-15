MLB Negotiations Over With Short-Season Likely

Metro NewsJune 15, 2020

MLB owners have a conference call today with USA Today reporting the negotiations are over.

The union has refused to budge from players being paid 100 percent at full pro-rata salaries, stated it will offer no more proposals and asks MLB to inform it of how many games will be played and when players should report. After 10 weeks of acrimonious negotiations, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred would execute the length of the season, likely 50-to-60 games, beginning in mid-July and ending on September 27th with the postseason in October.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Hernandez highlights KC’s Day 2 picks

June 11, 2020 9:43 pm

Royals select versatile Baylor SS Loftin at N...

June 10, 2020 10:09 pm

Royals draft left-hander Lacy with No. 4 pick

 10:07 pm

June Royals Playback Schedule

May 21, 2020 3:10 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

MLB Negotiations Over With Short-Se...

MLB owners have a conference call today with USA Today reporting the negotiations are over. The u...

June 15, 2020 Comments

Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/13

Sports News

June 15, 2020

Salina Public Busses Back to Normal...

COVID-19 Top News

June 15, 2020

Tips Sought in Trailer Theft Case

Kansas News

June 15, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tips Sought in Trailer Th...
June 15, 2020Comments
Guns Stolen From Senate C...
June 15, 2020Comments
Teen Killed in Western Ka...
June 14, 2020Comments
Father’s Day Commun...
June 14, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH