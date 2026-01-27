Missing Woman Sought

Authorities are asking for help in locating a woman who was believed to be headed to Salina from Garden City, but never made it to her destination.
According to the Garden City Police Department, they are requesting assistance in locating 42-year-old Emilia Brown.
Emilia was initially reported missing on January 21st by family after not being seen or heard from in over a week. Emilia left Garden City in an unknown clothing description and direction of travel on January 14th, and was reportedly headed to Salina, but did not make it.
As of Monday, all leads have been exhausted, and police ask for the public’s assistance in locating Emilia. If located or if you have any information on Emilia, please contact the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300.