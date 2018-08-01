Salina, KS

Missing Vehicle Turns Up in Nebraska

Jeremy BohnAugust 1, 2018

A missing vehicle that belongs to a Salina woman was found in southeastern Nebraska.

According to Police Capt. Mike Sweeney, the 2003 Ford Focus was stolen from the driveway of a 27-year-old Salina woman in the 900 block of Lewis on Tuesday afternoon between 3:30 and 5 p.m.

The vehicle is green in color and the victim had left the keys in the ignition.

Sweeney says that law enforcement just learned that the authorities in Saline County, Neb. found the missing car.

No updates have been given as to whether or not the car sustained any damage or if there was an arrest. The SPD is waiting for further details.

The vehicle is valued at $1,500.

