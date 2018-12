Family and friends are looking for a Salina teen who went missing on Saturday.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News 14-year-old Adyson Burr is missing.

Burr went missing from her family home at around noon on Saturday. She was last seen in the 2600block of Ray Avenue.

Burr’s family is concerned that she may possibly harm herself.

Anyone with any information on where Adyson Burr may be is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.