Missing Middle School Student Sought

Family and friends are looking for a Salina middle school student who is missing.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News 12-year-old Bradley Chronister went missing from Salina earlier this month. The Lakewood Middle School student was last seen by his brother on the morning of February 13th.

Bradley has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’2″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has a scar through his left eyebrow.

Anyone with any information on where Bradley Chronister may be is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.