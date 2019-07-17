Family and friends are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teen.

Kansas Missing & Unsolved tells KSAL News that 17-year-old Bailey Collier, Manhattan, has been missing since Monday.

There is concern for Collier’s safety, because she represents herself as an adult online. She was last seen getting in to a red car and may be with a male known as “Presley.”

Collier is 5’6″-5″7″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and dark brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses.

If you have any information regarding Collier’s disappearance or you know of her whereabouts please call the Riley County, Kan. Police Dept. at 785-537-2112.