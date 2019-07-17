Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 102 ° | Lo: 79 °

BREAKING NEWS

Missing Manhattan Teen

KSAL StaffJuly 17, 2019

Family and friends are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teen.

Kansas Missing & Unsolved tells KSAL News that 17-year-old Bailey Collier, Manhattan, has been missing since Monday.

There is concern for Collier’s safety, because she represents herself as an adult online. She was last seen getting in to a red car and may be with a male known as “Presley.”

Collier is 5’6″-5″7″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and dark brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses.

If you have any information regarding Collier’s disappearance or you know of her whereabouts please call the Riley County, Kan. Police Dept. at 785-537-2112.

PLEASE SHARE/PRINT/POST!!! MISSING FROM MANHATTAN, KANSAS!!!

Posted by Kansas Missing & Unsolved on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Missing Manhattan Teen

Family and friends are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Manhattan teen. Kansas ...

July 17, 2019 Comments

Art Center to Celebrate ‘The ...

Top News

July 17, 2019

AUDIO: Day Two of Big 12 Football M...

Sports News

July 16, 2019

Ashby House Completes ‘Move T...

Kansas News

July 16, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ashby House Completes ...
July 16, 2019Comments
Wheat Harvest Winding Dow...
July 16, 2019Comments
Tires and Tools Stolen
July 16, 2019Comments
New Charging Stations Com...
July 16, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH