Family and friends are trying to locate a man and his dog who went missing from Salina.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News 51-year-old Jim Davidson Jr. went missing on Monday.

Davidson, who is known as “Jimbo”, was last seen at the Salina Rescue Mission. He may have his dog “Bella” with him, and may be on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on Jim Davidson’s disappearance, or who knows where he might be, is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.