Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 14 °

Missing Lincoln Woman Sought

Todd PittengerFebruary 11, 2018

Family and friends are looking for a woman from Lincoln, Kansas, who they havenâ€™t seen or heard from since November.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Glenna Bullard has been missing since November 1st.

Bullard was last seen in Lincoln. She indicated that she was going to Texas to be with family members. She did not show up in Texas, and has had no contact with family since.

Anyone with any information on the possible whereabouts of Glenna Bullard is asked to contact Undersheriff Dustin Florence at the Lincoln County Sheriffâ€™s Office at 785-524-4479.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Presenting â€œThe Total Experienceâ...

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce will host Mike Henke and his workshop called â€œThe Total Experi...

February 11, 2018 Comments

Zoo Veterinarian to Give Presentati...

Kansas News

February 11, 2018

Missing Lincoln Woman Sought

Top News

February 11, 2018

Man Killed in Interstate Crash

Top News

February 11, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Presenting â€œThe Total E...
February 11, 2018Comments
Zoo Veterinarian to Give ...
February 11, 2018Comments
Girl Scout Cookie Sales B...
February 11, 2018Comments
Legislators Provide Look ...
February 10, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO