Missing Lincoln Woman Sought

Family and friends are looking for a woman from Lincoln, Kansas, who they havenâ€™t seen or heard from since November.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Glenna Bullard has been missing since November 1st.

Bullard was last seen in Lincoln. She indicated that she was going to Texas to be with family members. She did not show up in Texas, and has had no contact with family since.

Anyone with any information on the possible whereabouts of Glenna Bullard is asked to contact Undersheriff Dustin Florence at the Lincoln County Sheriffâ€™s Office at 785-524-4479.