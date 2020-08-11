“Miss Molly” Indentified as Robin Green

Advances in science have helped the Saline County Sheriff’s Office identify a woman who was found deceased in a creek in Saline County creek 34-years-ago. Over the years she was known as “Miss Molly” as law enforcement worked the case.

At a media conference Tuesday afternoon Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said “Miss Molly” has been identified as Robin Ann Green.

Green was 28-years-old at the time of her death. She lived in Los Angeles, California. She was married to Michael Lewis Green.

According to Soldan, Robin had traveled from Los Angeles, to Minnesota where her ex-husband and 4 young children lived to visit them. She was last seen with Michael Lewis Green in Minnesota on December, 28th, 1985. Her body was discovered nearly a month later, on January 25th.

Robin had heavy bruising around her right eye and right ear, and drowned before being found in the water about 15-miles west of Salina near a bridge on I-70.

Through the years there had been many efforts to identify “Miss Molly” by using media, internet and law enforcement listings.

What turned out to be the break in the case was when the Saline County Sheriff ‘s Office was contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation last year to follow up on a possible link that had been posed by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

Robin’s body was exhumed in July of last year from a grave at Gypsum Hill Cemetery so samples could be obtained for DNA testing. There was no match generated by INTERPOL or the FBI. Soldan then sought out other DNA data bases. Through a data base in Minnesota which Robin’s children had submitted a sample several years ago there was a match.

Soldan says Robin was never listed as a missing person, though she had been declared legally deceased.

The family has decided to leave Robin buried where she is in Salina, and is in the process of obtaining a headstone.

Soldan says the case is still an open murder investigation. Michael Lewis Green, who was involved in a drug case in California during that time period, has not been ruled out as a suspect. He has been deceased though, since 2007.

