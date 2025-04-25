VIDEO: Miracle of a Game in Salina

Miracles do happen and a game that is meant to allow special needs kids/adults play “America’s Pastime,” was a success.

On Thursday, April 24th the 2nd annual “Miracle Game,” presented by First Bank Kansas occurred at the Bill Burke fields in Salina. The Miracle Game is a baseball, t-ball game designed for those with special needs.

The host of the Miracle Game was The Yard and Operations Manager Brian Guyett tells KSAL News, this was an “impactful day for our community.”

Guyett stated they almost had to postpone the Miracle Game due to weather, but it all worked out as beautiful weather took place with a miracle of its own.

Founder of the Miracle Game and the 2025 Major League Citizen Award winner, Brayden Blake pitched the idea to Guyett last year. Blake wanted to support a cause of giving special needs kids/adults the opportunity to play baseball.

Before the big game, the Crown Youth League Opening Parade presented by Bennington State Bank and the KC Royals RADS Program took place. This parade represented around 400 local youth league baseball and softball players.

The Yard is planning to host the 3rd annual Miracle Game next spring of 2026. Registration for the Youth League Parade and Miracle Game will be available around February 2026.

Photos/video by Brianna McGinnis, The Yard:



