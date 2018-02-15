Salina, KS

Minor Injuries after SUV/Van Crash

KSAL StaffFebruary 15, 2018

A two vehicle crash sends three people to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Lt. Michael Ascher with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a Dodge Caravan driven by 27-year-old Stephanie Hungate of Gypsum collided with a Ford Explorer driven by 51-year-old John McCluskey of Salina at the intersection of Old 81 and Water Well Road around 9:25am Wednesday morning.

Deputies say McCluskey was driving westbound on Water Well and failed to stop at a posted stop sign – hitting Hungate’s Caravan as she traveled southbound on Old 81.

McCluskey complained of chest pains at the scene and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center along with his passenger, 31-year-old Jason Williams of Salina who told EMS he had pain in a shoulder and ankle.

Hungate was taken to the hospital by a personal car to be checked out for a possible leg injury.

All occupants were buckled up and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

McCluskey was cited for failure to stop.

Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

