Minneapolis Tops TMP For First District Win

Daniel Watson led the way for Minneapolis as the Lions’ running back ran up and down the field all night leading Minneapolis to a 34-8 win over Hays TMP-Marian.

Minneapolis came in on a four-game slide and the loser of this game would see their postseason hopes dashed. The Lions didn’t leave things to chance as they score on their first four possessions on the game.

Meanwhile, the TMP Monarchs were stifled by the Minneapolis defense and didn’t have an answer all night.

Watson would get the scoring going for MHS, as the junior running back ran the ball 48 yards on the second play on Minneapolis’ first drive to put the Lions ahead. After the PAT, Minneapolis led 7-0 early in the first.

After the second TMP three-and-out to start the game, the Lions again moved down the field. This time it was the aerial attack as Derek Freel found Kaden Griffen on a 29 yard pass play to set the Lions up inside of the TMP 5 yard line.

Freel would cap off the drive with a one yard plunge to put Minneapolis up 14-0, still in the first quarter.

The Lions got the ball back after another TMP three-and-out. This time Minneapolis gave the ball back to the dependable Watson who scampered 25 yards for his second score of the night. Minneapolis stormed TMP for a 21-0 lead and the game was still in the first quarter.

Minneapolis added on a Crew Martin one yard touchdown run on its fourth possession to start the second quarter to go up 28-0.

Meanwhile, TMP could only muster 19 yards offensively in the first half as the Lions led 28-0 at the break. TMP would not threaten in the second half as Minneapolis easily came away with a district win.

TMP-Marian (1-6, 0-4 District 8) did find a big play late in the game as Kade Harris found Austin Wentling for a 39 yard play to set up the lone score.

Minneapolis (3-4, 1-3 District 8) ended its four game losing streak on Friday night. Minneapolis racked up over 300 yards of offense on its way to set up a big winner-take-all game with Phillipsburg next week. Both teams are fighting for the last spot in the class 2A state playoffs.

Coverage of Minneapolis and Phillipsburg is on 92.7 The New Zoo at 7 p.m. next Friday.