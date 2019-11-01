Salina, KS

Minneapolis’ Season Ends in the Playoffs

Jeremy BohnNovember 1, 2019

Minneapolis saw its 2019 football season come to an end on Friday night at Bluejay Field in Cimarron, as Cimarron shutout the Lions, 36-0.

Minneapolis will be kicking itself after the first round playoff game, as the Lions had three drives deep in to Bluejay territory–two off of Cimarron turnovers–however, came away with nothing each time.

Cimarron, meanwhile, capitalized on a 37 yard touchdown run by Braxton Harrison to put Cimarron ahead 6-0 midway through the first after a failed two-point attempt.

Minneapolis couldn’t get anything going offensively in to the second quarter and the Bluejays made them pay again with another big play–this time from Peyton Marshall of 75 yards. After the Harrison run on the two-point conversion, Cimarron led 14-0 midway through the second.

Cimarron got the ball back before halftime and tacked on another Marshall touchdown from 36 yards and Cimarron led 20-0 at halftime.

Minneapolis came out of the locker room with some trickery though to start the second half. The Lions’ wide receiver, Nolan White, threw a wide receiver pass 50 yards downfield to follow wide-out Kaden Griffen to put Minneapolis in scoring position yet again.

However, the very next play, Minneapolis fumbled the ball away and never again threatened in the game.

Cimarron (9-0) added on two Tate Seabolt touchdown runs in the second half to pull away with the win. Cimarron returns home next week and will face-off with Norton next week for the Regionals of the 2A State Playoffs.

Minneapolis (4-5) ended its season on Friday night after its first playoff appearance since 2014.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

