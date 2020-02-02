Minneapolis Pulls Away From Douglass in Tournament Win

The Minneapolis Lady Lions’ basketball team had no issues with Douglass in the final game of the Walter Girls Basketball tournament, winning 52-28 on Saturday afternoon.

Minneapolis led from wire to wire in the win and were led early on by Kersti Nelson from beyond the arc. The Lions’ Senior made two 3s in the first half and finished with 11 made 3-pointers in three tournament games.

Douglass hung around though in the first quarter, as Becca Hajdukovich kept the Bulldogs in the game, scoring 10 of the team’s 12 points in the quarter. However, Minneapolis led, 17-12.

The Lady Lions owned the second quarter, outscoring Douglass 14-9 in the period to lead 31-21 at halftime.

For the first time all year, Minneapolis would not struggle put a team away as both Nelson and Cameron Cleveland would tear in to the Douglass defense all second half. Meanwhile, Minneapolis’ defense smothered Douglass, holding the Dogs to just seven points in the second half.

Douglass (1-12) finishes fourth in the four team tournament. Hajdukovich led Douglass with 20 points. Just three other Bulldogs scored in the game.

Minneapolis (4-9) finishes third in the tournament. The 52 points on the day are the most Minneapolis has scored in a single game this year. Both Nelson and Cleveland led Minneapolis with 15 and 14 points a piece.

Both Minneapolis basketball teams return back to action on Monday with a makeup game against rival, Beloit. Coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. on Salina radio station, 92.7 The New Zoo.