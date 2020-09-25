Minneapolis Powers By Norton, 30-7

The Minneapolis Lions picked up another win over a previously unbeaten team in Norton, 30-7 on Friday night from Travis Field in Norton.

Minneapolis came in to the game being outscored 37-0 in the first quarter of its first three games combined. However, on Friday, Minneapolis landed the first blow; scoring twice in the opening stanza.

The Lions converted a Norton fumble in to points after a Gannon Cleveland 1 yard touchdown plunge to give MHS a 6-0 lead.

After a Norton 3-and-out, Minneapolis struck again. This time a big play, a 68 yard touchdown run by Trent Moeckel and the Lions were up 12-0.

In to the second quarter, the Minneapolis defense continued to stone-wall the Bluejays on defense. When the Lions had the ball, they continued to use a balanced offensive attack to push the ball down field. On 4th down from the Norton 18, Moeckel connected with Spencer Davidson for an 18 yard pass and score. Midway through the second, Minneapolis led 18-0.

The Lions would tack on another Moeckel touchdown run to end the half, up 24-0.

Norton would score once in the third quarter to try and make a game of it. However, Moeckel and the Lions slammed the door shut with his fourth touchdown on the night and third on the ground late in the third quarter. This time from 20 yards out.

Norton (3-1, 0-1 2A District 8) was plagued by injuries, as the Bluejays were missing several key players. They play at Ellsworth next Friday.

Minneapolis (2-2, 1-0 2A District 8) picks up its second win in-a-row over an undefeated team. Not only that, the Lions are +21 points up in district play as well.

Moeckel was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game with his four scores and over 200 all-purpose yards. Keyon Baccus wins the H&R Block of the Game.

Next week, the Lions host unbeaten Hoisington for Homecoming at 7 p.m. Live coverage can be heard 92.7 The New Zoo, with pregame at 6:40 p.m.