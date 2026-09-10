Minneapolis Marine at First NFL Australia Game

When the first NFL Football game ever in Australia kicks off Thursday night, a United States Marine from the area and his comrades will be front and center, holding the American flag during the national anthem.

Lance Cpl. Daniel Roth is currently stationed at a US Marine base in Darwin, Australia. This week he and some of his comrades have been in Melbourne, the location of the first ever NFL Football game in the land down under.

Roth has had an opportunity to tour some of the sites of Melbourne, including the facility where the game is being played, the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The venue played a role in housing US troops during World War II.

Roth will be on the field prior to the game, Thursday night Kansas time but Friday morning in Australia. He will be among US Marines holding a large American flag during the national anthem.

Roth is a 2024 graduate of Minneapolis High School.