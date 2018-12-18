Minneapolis Girls Get First League Win; Boys Cruise to Win

Both Minneapolis and Republic County girls basketball teams were desperate for a win on Tuesday night at MHS. Luckily for the Lady Lions, they made just enough buckets to get their first league win, 38-33 over the Lady Buffs.

Minneapolis trailed 5-2 then went on a 9-0 extended run to end the first quarter and start the second quarter ahead, 11-5.

The Lady Lions would extend the lead to 18-12 at the break.

Republic County would hold MHS to just four points in the third quarter, still the Lady Lions led it 22-18 going in to the final stanza.

The fourth quarter was higher scoring than the others, as Republic County’s Emma Morris heated up and knocked down two 3-pointers in the period, including one to tie it up at 33-33 with two minutes to go.

Minneapolis, though, would end the game on a 5-0 run to secure the win.

Republic County (1-5, 0-3 NCAA) never held the lead past the first quarter. The Lady Buffs were led by Morris with 14 points.

Minneapolis (3-4, 1-3 NCAA) got their first league win of the year. The Lions were led by Kylie Fuller with 14 points and Karisma Vignery scored 11.

Minneapolis is off until the new year when they play Southeast of Saline.

MINNEAPOLIS BOYS 67, Republic County 53

Minneapolis had its most balanced scoring attack of the year, with three scorers registering in double-figures–and several others coming close. The Lions never trailed on their way to the NCAA league win.

Spencer Davidson, the leading scorer went down early with an injury, still it was no problem for MHS as the Jonah Ausherman, Nolan White and Kaden Griffin picked up the slack.

Minneapolis led 17-14 after one, but outscored the Buffaloes 24-10 in the second quarter to hold a 41-24 halftime lead.

The lead never dipped below 12 points in the second half as Minneapolis cruises in to 2019 with its best start since 2014-2015.

Republic County (2-4, 0-3 NCAA) was led by Tate Lapo’s 27 points. Ethan Nutsch added in 17.

Minneapolis (5-2, 3-1 NCAA) had Ausherman score a season-high 17 points. White tallied 15, while Griffin scored 12 to pace the Lions.

Minneapolis come out of winter break playing at Southeast of Saline on Friday, Jan. 4. Coverage will be on 92.7 The New Zoo with tip times at 6/7:30.