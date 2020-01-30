Minneapolis Girls Fall in Tournament Second Round

The Minneapolis girls basketball team battled hard on Thursday night but fell short at Berean Academy as the Warriors topped MHS, 50-30.

Once again it was another slow start for Minneapolis in the second round of the Eli J. Walter Tournament. The Lady Lions fell behind 9-2 right away.

However, Minneapolis’ offense quickly heated up. Led by Zoie Shupe and Courtney Forte, the Lady Lions put up 10 points in the first quarter and pulled to within four of the Warriors, 14-10 after one.

Kersti Nelson started out the second quarter by nailing a 3-pointer to pull MHS to within one. That would be the closest Minneapolis got in the game, however. Berean continued its good offensive ways and pulled away for a 26-19 lead at halftime.

Like the first round game against Trinity Academy, the third quarter of the game with Berean plagued Minneapolis as they outscored MHS 14-4 in the stanza. Berean lead 40-23 at the end of three.

It was too much for Minneapolis to overcome as the Lady Lion offense only mustered up 11 points in the second half.

Berean Academy (8-4) moves to 2-0 in the Walter Tournament. Miranda Wiebe led the Warriors with 16 points.

Minneapolis (3-9) drops to 0-2 in the tournament. Nelson once again led Minneapolis with 14 points and two 3-pointers. She’s eight so far in the tournament.

The Lady Lions conclude the Walter Tournament on Saturday with Douglass–who came in to Thursday’s game with just one win on the year.