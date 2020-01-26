Minneapolis Falls in OT; Takes Sixth

Minneapolis fell for a third-straight year in the Rupp Tournament fifth=place game to the same foe that had taken them down the two years prior: Rose Hill.

The Rockets came from behind to take down Minneapolis, 51-49 in OT on Saturday.

Minneapolis controlled the first quarter-in-a-half of the game as the Lions’ defense held Rose Hill to no field goals in the first quarter. MHS led 15-3 after one.

Minneapolis stretched the lead to 15 early on in the second quarter, which would be its largest lead of the game. However, Rose Hill woke up a bit offensively and went on a 10-0 run to pull within five, 24-19 at halftime.

Minneapolis led 32-29 going in to the fourth quarter after both teams struggled offensively in the third.

Rose Hill would take the lead three different times in the fourth quarter, but Minneapolis continued to have the answers as well. A last second Rose Hill three=pointer missed at the buzzer and both teams went to overtime, tied at 45-45.

Poor foul shooting plagued Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon as they went 7-21 from the free-throw line in the second half. That was too much to overcome as Rose Hill’s Koby Campbell led the Rockets to the two point win.

Rose Hill (9-4) finishes fifth for the third year in-a-row. Campbell and Asa Vrbas led Rose Hill with 26 and 16 points, each.

Minneapolis (8-4) finishes sixth for the third-straight year. Spencer Davidson led the way with 14 points. Jonah Ausherman had 12 and Nolan White finishes with 11.

Minneapolis next plays against Ell-Saline on Tuesday.