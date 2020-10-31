Minneapolis Falls In Opening Round of Playoffs

The Minneapolis Lions’ 2020 football campaign came to a screeching halt on Friday night, as the Bluejays of Cimarron dominated the second half, en route to a 28-6 playoff win.

After Cimarron struck first, Minneapolis immediately answered with a drive that was capped off by a 16 yard touchdown pass from Trent Moeckel to Spencer Davidson–the 13th toss this year from Moeckel and the 10th grab for Davidson. The score made it 6-6, midway through the first quarter.

However, this would be all that the Lions offense could muster, as the Lions only tallied up 217 yards unofficially of total offense on the night.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis’ defense held Cimarron for the most part, but a 14-0 explosion by the Jays in the third quarter put the game out of reach.

Cimarron (6-3) scored exclusively on rushing touchdowns Friday, with runs of 11, 14, nine and 57 yards, each. Up next, the Bluejays travel to Hoisington to take on the undefeated Cardinals in the second round of the playoffs.

Minneapolis (4-5) finishes with a sub-.500 record for the sixth-straight year–with back-to-back opening round in the 2A state playoffs at Cimarron to add salt to wound.

The Nex-Tech Wireless “Play of the Game” is Gannon Cleveland. Cleveland paced the Lions rushing the ball, before leaving the game with an injury in the third quarter.

Brody Vance, wins the H&R Block of the Game.