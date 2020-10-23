Minneapolis Dominates In Battle Of The ‘Big Cats’

Trent Moeckel’s five combined touchdowns led Minneapolis to a dominating with over league rival Ellsworth on Friday night, 43-14 from the newly christened Jim Bateman Family Field in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis needed a win to secure a playoff berth on Friday and they turned to their senior quarterback, Moeckel. The Lions marched the opening kickoff down the field and after 10 plays, capped off the drive with a Moeckel five yard TD pass to Colton Bradford–his first career touchdown. The Lions led 7-0, midway through the first.

Minneapolis got the ball back and once again, marched the ball down the field. This drive ended at the 8:18 mark in the second quarter, as Moeckel raced the ball in from six yards out to put the Lions up 14-0.

However, Ellsworth would not go quietly in to the night. The Bearcats answered with a score of their own as Luke Sharp raced to the end zone on a 49 yard run to put EHS on the board. The PAT was no good, though, so it was Minneapolis 14, Ellsworth 6 at 8:04 mark in the second quarter.

From then on, however, it was all Minneapolis. Moeckel would score his third TD on the game–and second rushing with an eight yard score at the 6:21 point in the second quarter. Then, with Ellsworth backed up and punting on its own goal line, Minneapolis’ Keyon Baccus blocked the punt. Spencer Davidson scooped it up and scored with a little more than three minutes remaining in the half.

The score held to the break, as Minneapolis led 28-6.

The Lions then put the hammer down on the Bearcats in the third quarter. Moeckel would hit on two touchdown passes–one from eight yards, the other from 11 to Davidson and Colby Rice, respectively. This put Minneapolis in complete control.

Ellsworth (1-6, 1-4 2A District 8) would tack on a late score to end the game. The Bearcats postseason hopes, however, faded with the loss. They will end their season at home next week in a bracket game with either Syracuse or Southwestern Heights.

Minneapolis (4-4, 3-2 2A District 8) will head back to the 2A playoff yet again. The Lions will get a chance at revenge as they will face the Cimarron Bluejays in the opening round game at Cimarron next Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on 92.7 The New Zoo.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for MHS is Moeckel, who had 3 passing touchdowns, 2 on the ground, and over 200 yards of combined offense on Friday night.

Baccus is named as the H&R Block of the Game with a punt block in the second quarter.

Image credit: Kandy Constable