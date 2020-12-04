Minneapolis and Inman Split Opener

The Minneapolis boys basketball team opened its season with a tough Inman team, but did just enough to pull out a win, 55-52.

After an even first quarter that saw the two teams tied at 8-8 going in to the second, Inman then took control before halftime.

The Teutons used tight half-court defense and clutch shooting take a 27-22 halftime lead. Inman was led by Tanner Heckel in the first half, as the Teuton freshman hit several big shots to keep the Lions at arm’s length.

Minneapolis, though, turned the page in the third quarter. Led by Nolan White, Trent Moeckel and Spencer Davidson; Minneapolis was able to put up 22 points in the period. Moeckel would make two of his three 3 pointers in the period, Davidson heated up after a slow first half, while Inman was plagued by foul trouble.

After three, Minneapolis led 44-38.

The Lions would not coast, though, in the final quarter. Inman made some clutch 3’s by Derick Johnson to stay in the game.

The Teutons would get within one score multiple times in the final quarter, however, the big trio of seniors for Minneapolis all contributed with big shots down the stretch to maintain the lead. It all culminated with 10 seconds to go, and Minneapolis leading 53-50. Trent Moeckel went to the foul-stripe for a 1-and-1. The senior came up big time with two makes to salt the game away.

Inman (0-1, 0-0 HOA) was led by Johnson with 14 points, while Heckel had 12.

Minneapolis (1-0, 0-0 NCAA) opens with a win for the fourth-straight season. Davidson had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds unofficially. White scored 14 points.

The Nex-Tech Wireless “Player of the Game” is Moeckel who tallied 17 points. White has the H&R “Block of the Game” after a blocked shot in the first quarter.

Inman Girls 38, MINNEAPOLIS 29

A second quarter drought, followed by a hot shooting quarter by Inman, costs Minneapolis its opening game.

A 15-4 second quarter put Inman ahead 27-11 at halftime, as 13 Minneapolis turnovers in the first half plagued the Lady Lions. Meanwhile, Maci Neufeld of Inman hit two 3’s in the period to give the Lady Teutons some juice.

Minneapolis’ defense ratcheted up in the second half as they held Inman to just 11 points, but the Lady Lions did not have enough offense to make the comeback.

Inman (1-0, 0-0 HOA) was led by Maci Neufeld with 12 points, while Raegan Neufeld tallied in 11.

Minneapolis (0-1, 0-0 NCAA) was led by the Nex-Tech Wiress “Player of the Game,” Cameron Cleveland, who scored nine points.

Courtney Forte was responsible for the H&R “Block of the Game” for her shot block on Inman in the second quarter.

Up next, both Minneapolis teams play Ell-Saline in the first game of the Tri-County Classic–which also includes Bennington and Solomon. Coverage of the Lions and Cardinals is next Tuesday on both 92.7 The New Zoo and FM 104.9, beginning at 5:45 p.m.