Millions Awarded in In-Custody Death Case

The family of a Wichita teenager who died in law enforcement custody is receiving a multi-million-dollar award.

A jury has awarded the family of Cedric Lofton eight-point-three-million-dollars in a lawsuit against five detention officers involved in the 17-year-old’s death.

Lofton suffered a heart attack and died after five officers pinned him facedown to a floor for nearly 39 minutes during an incident in 2021.

The jury ruled that three of the officers used excessive force against Lofton and four of them violated his civil rights, but all five failed to intervene to protect him.