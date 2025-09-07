Million Dollar Winning Tickets in Kansas

Winning tickets for the the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever were sold in Missouri and Texas. In Kansas, a winning $2 million and winning $1 million ticket was sold.

According to the lottery, two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas, matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and will split a $1.787 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers in the Saturday, Sept. 6 Powerball drawing were white balls 11, 23, 44, 61, 62, and red Powerball 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

With final ticket sales, the Powerball jackpot came in at $1.787 billion – making it the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, trailing only the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Each ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $893.5 million or a lump sum payment of $410.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If a winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

U.S. lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as cash prizes are also awarded for matching the red Powerball or other numbers in the winning combination.

More than 9.9 million tickets won cash prizes in last night’s Powerball drawing.

Nationwide, 18 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (2), Colorado, Florida, Illinois (2), Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York (2), Ohio (2), Oregon, Texas (2) and West Virginia.

Two tickets matched all five white balls and increased their winnings to $2 million each, by including the Power Play option for $1 more at purchase. The $2 million-winning tickets were sold in Kansas and Texas.

There were also 232 tickets that won $50,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB) and 90 tickets that won $100,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB + Power Play).

In the Double Play drawing, two tickets in Florida and Maine won $500,000 each after matching all five black balls. Double Play is a $1 add-on feature that allows players to play their Powerball numbers, again, in a separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million. Double Play drawings are held after each Powerball drawing.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing was the 42nd drawing since the jackpot was previously won in California on May 31, 2025 – setting a new game record for the longest jackpot run.

For the next drawing on Monday night, the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million. The 10X Power Play® multiplier will be available for play since the advertised jackpot is below $150 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top Ten Powerball® Jackpots