Million Dollar Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Kansas

The Kansas Lottery is urging all players to check their tickets after one ticket sold in Kansas won $1,000,000 in the Friday, January 12, Mega Millions drawing! The winning ticket matched the first five numbers, but not the Megaball, to win the $1,000,000 prize. The winning numbers in the January 12 Mega Millions drawing were 17-18-33-46-60 Megaball 24. The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas, which includes 21 counties.

As Kansas Lottery officials wait excitedly for the $1,000,000 Mega Millions winner to claim his or her prize, they are also looking forward to meeting the winner of a $356,871 Super Kansas Cash jackpot. One ticket sold in northeast Kansas matched all numbers in the Wednesday, January 10, drawing.

Also on January 10, a ticket sold in northeast Kansas matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize.

Current Jackpots:

Powerball – $62 million (cash option $38.5 million)

Mega Millions – $50 million (cash option $30.8 million)

Lotto America – $18.47 million (cash option $11.47 million)

Super Kansas Cash – $120,000