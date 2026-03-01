Millfest March Match Challenge

The Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum has been issued a match challenge through the month of March.

According to the organization, an anonymous donor is putting $20,000 on the table in March to encourage sponsorships of one of the most unique events at the Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum, and the museum infrastructure necessary to support it and the Museum’s many other unique events

Lenora Lynam, Interim Executive Director, said she is thankful for the gift, primarily made in support of the one time every year that guided tours of the 128-year-old roller mill facility in operation are available.

It is the only historic flour mill of its kind in the Midwest that can still operate, and it always does so during Millfest on the first Saturday in May. In 2026, that will be on May 2. The Friday before Millfest, the Museum hosts a living history opportunity called “Millfest for Kids” which gives school-age children hands-on experience with the past.

Lynam called on those who care about the museum to give generously to fully meet the donor’s challenge.

“About 600 people come out every year for Millfest; which in addition to the guided mill tours also includes live music, a large arts and crafts fair, activities for kids, and exciting demonstrations,” Lynam said, “It will take many more generous people to ensure we don’t leave any part of this large match challenge donation unclaimed. Right now is the best time of year to make your donation stretch farther.”

Lynam said it takes a lot of work and expenses to pull off Millfest, and the many other Museum events successfully every year, which is why this Match Challenge is so important. Beyond the direct expenses it takes to put on Millfest and the Museum’s lineup of other event attractions every year, none of them happen without the Museum having a strong operational budget. The results of this challenge and the donations made to meet it will go to support these important needs – both the specific events and “keeping the lights on and the doors open” at the Museum.

The generous commitment means that between March 1 and 31, Millfest sponsorships of any amount will be matched dollar-for-dollar, effectively doubling the effect of every sponsorship. The deadline for sponsorships has been extended to March 31 to allow those interested in taking advantage of the match to get in their donation in time. Sponsorships are open to private donations from individuals and families; businesses; and organizations to show their support for this unique community festival.

What’s more, the donor has agreed to make the match apply to sponsorships the museum has already received for Millfest 2026. With $5,750 in Millfest sponsorships already booked, that means the museum is already more than a quarter of the way there to fully meeting the March Millfest Match Challenge (28.8%)!

Starting at just $25, Millfest sponsorship comes with “thank you” benefits for the donor as well, ranging from having their name in the program, all the way up to “Brought to you by…” overall event sponsorship. There are also options to sponsor specific event attractions, such as music performances and free face painting in the afternoon.

More details about Millfest sponsorship and instructions for how to make a sponsorship donation by mailed check, by phone with credit or debit card, online with Paypal, or in person are at: www.oldmillmuseum.org/events/#Millfest.

Adam Pracht, Marketing and Communications Director at the Museum, said he has attended every Millfest every year since 2022, but it has never to “gotten old.”

“We’ve gone back and plucked out this historical moment in time from 128 years ago and brought it into today so modern people can get a taste of what the flour milling industry and agriculture in Kansas meant more than five generations ago,” he said. “This is way more than reading about history. With the vibrating, dynamic machinery all around you, you are feeling history in your bones and deep in your gut. We can’t thank this donor enough for recognizing the value of Millfest and encouraging others to step forward to support it as well.”