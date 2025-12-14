An area hospital has achieved a milestone in orthopedic care.

According to Clay County Medical Center (CCMC), in partnership with Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center (OSMC), they have achieved a major advancement in local healthcare. Earlier this month, the orthopedic team led by Dr. James McAtee and Dr. Adam Chase, successfully performed the hospital’s first total knee replacement surgery.

This achievement marks a significant step forward in expanding advanced orthopedic services in North Central Kansas. By offering procedures like total knee replacement, th3e hospital is committed to saving patients time, reducing travel, and ensuring high-quality care throughout both surgery and recovery.

“OSMC has enjoyed caring for patients at CCMC for more than three decades,” said Dr. James McAtee, Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center. “Dr. Chase and I are very excited to partner with CCMC to provide joint replacement procedures locally in Clay Center.”

Total knee replacement surgery is one of the most effective treatments for severe knee arthritis and chronic pain. Each year, approximately 700,000 total knee replacements are performed in the U.S., and the procedure boasts a success rate of over 90% at 15 years post-surgery.

“Our goal is to provide exceptional care right here in Clay County,” said CEO Austin Gillard. “This milestone demonstrates our dedication to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of our community.”

For more information about orthopedic services at Clay County Medical Center, visit www.ccmcks.org