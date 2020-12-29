Miguel’s Late Make Lifts K-State to 60-58 Win Over Omaha

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Selton Miguel connected from deep with less than 10 seconds remaining to lift K-State to a 60-58 win over Omaha on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. It was the fourth win in the last five games for K-State, who improved to 5-5 on the year.

A pair of made free throws by Ayo Okinwole put Omaha (2-8) up by one (58-57) with 17 seconds remaining. Mike McGuirl drove and drew a pair of defenders. He found Miguel open in the corner, and he knocked it down to put the Cats up by a pair. Omaha had a good look from deep as time expired. Sam’i Roe wasn’t able to connect, and the Cats held on for the win.

The Cats trailed by 11 on two occasions in the first half, but K-State responded and closed the first half on a 14-1 run. K-State held Omaha without a field goal for nearly five minutes, and the Cats held a 32-30 advantage at the break. McGuirl had a team-high eight points in the opening half, while Carlton Linguard, Jr. and Rudi Williams chipped in with seven a piece off the bench in the opening 20 minutes.

K-State pushed its advantage to eight in the early stages of the second half, but Omaha responded with a quick 8-0 burst to tie things up at 45-45 with 11:35 remaining. Neither team would lead by more than three the rest of the way.

McGuirl (13) and Miguel (11) were the only players in double figures for K-State. Nijel Pack added nine points and a pair of key jumpers down the stretch. McGuirl added six assists on the night. DaJuan Gordon had five assists and 10 rebounds, and Davion Bradford had seven points and 10 rebounds. K-State went 24-of-62 from the floor overall and 8-for-31 from deep.

Omaha was led by Okinwole’s game-high 19 points. Roe finished with 12 for the Mavericks.

K-State returns to Big 12 play on Saturday when they host TCU at 1 P.M.