“Mighty Mortimer” Living Her Hoop Dreams

A Salina native is living out her hoop dreams, playing for the most famous basketball team in the world. Hannah Mortimer plays for the Harlem Globetrotters.

According to her Globetrotter bio, “Mighty Mortimer” is the 17th female player in the team’s 92-year history. Her small frame, combined with her explosiveness on the court, earned her the nickname Mighty with the Trotters.

Mortimer graduated from Southeast of Saline High School. She attended Brown Mackie Junior College in Salina, where as a college freshman and sophomore, she was named All-Region XI and led the region in scoring, three-point, and free throw percentage. Following her stint at Brown Mackie, Mortimer walked-on at Wichita State University where her hard work ethic and savviness with the ball earned her a scholarship to play with the Shockers. Mortimer graduated with honors and earned a degree in Psychology at WSU.

About becoming a Globetrotter she says, “It’s been a dream of mine since I first began playing basketball. I was just a little girl from a small town hoping I’d be able to do this for a living one day.”

Fans would be surprised to know that Mortimer loves history, has a twin sister named Hailey, enjoys playing instruments, and writing poetry. One day she hopes to parley her skills to become a writer and motivational speaker.