Harlem Globetrotters Coming to Salina

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Salina.

On the heels of taking their unparalleled entertainment to capacity crowds overseas, the Harlem Globetrotters will return to North America with their one-of-a-kind show to Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Featuring some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Record holders, a Globetrotters game is more than just basketball – they are the ultimate in family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages. The Globetrotters will bring their unrivaled show to fans in over 250 North American cities during their upcoming tour.

The Globetrotters show will feature a star-studded roster, including Showmen like Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson, and Hammer Harrison, as well as fan favorites Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm. To match the growing popularity of the Globetrotters’ female stars, the team will also bring the largest female roster in team history to fans across North America – including TNT Lister, Hoops Green, Torch George, Swish Young, and Salina native Hannah “Mighty” Mortimer.

After virtually every game, the Harlem Globetrotters remain on the court for autographs and photographs with fans.

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Salina on Monday, February 4th, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $24 and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, October 30th at 10am and will be available at harlemglobetrotters.com, tonyspizzaeventscenter.com, the Tony’s Pizza Events Center box office or by phone at 888-826-SHOW (7469).

For more information, please visit harlemglobetrotters.com.