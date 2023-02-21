Mid America Farm Expo Returns in March

The 58th Annual Mid America Farm Expo returns to Salina in March. Agriculture companies from across the Midwest will be exhibiting their products at Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Livestock & Expo Center Wednesday March 22nd through Friday 24th.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, approximately 250 exhibits will be on display showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment, and supplies.

There are several returning exhibit favorites as well as several new exhibits.

Special features of the Expo are included, in addition to the variety of farm equipment and ag related displays. This year, there are several industry leaders presenting during the ag seminars. Shannon Ferrell from Oklahoma State University will be presenting two sessions on Wednesday, March 22nd. From 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., Shannon will be sharing his knowledge of “Basics of Farm Transition Planning” and then will dive a little deeper in his presentation from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. on “Mechanics of Building a Farm Legacy: Transactional Tools for Farm Transitions.”

On Thursday, March 23rd the Expo will be having a couple of presenters from Kansas State University. Micah Cameron-Harp will be discussing “The State of Carbon Credit Programs” from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. followed by Brian Briggeman from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. discussing “The US Ag Economy: How are we looking?” Don Close and Cody Barilla from Terrain Ag will then be presenting the “Grain and Livestock Market Outlook” on Friday, March 24th from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. sponsored by American AgCredit.

The Expo began 57 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show and had 44 exhibits on display on the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center.

With both Tony’s Pizza Events Center and the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center undergoing recent renovations it is a great time to attend one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest. It attracts over 5,000 attendees over the three days.

The Expo is headquartered in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, with additional displays in Agricultural Hall, and Exhibition Barn at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. In addition, outside exhibits are located in front of Ag Hall and on the Events Center west parking lot.

The Mid America Farm Expo is sponsored by the Agriculture Division of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

With plenty to see and do in 2023, exhibitors and attendees alike are gearing up for a better-than-ever Mid America Farm Expo experience. There’s no charge for admission or parking. Hours are 9am-5pm March 22, 9am-5pm March 23 and 9am-2pm March 24.

For more information about the Mid-America Farm Expo, visit www.salinakansas.org/midamericafarmexpo.html.

For information regarding vendor space please contact Stephanie Gillig by calling 785-827-9310 ext. 124 or by email at [email protected].