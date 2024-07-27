“Manufacturing Express” Tour to Roll Into Salina

An event which will celebrates manufacturing employees in Salina who help build, power and feed the world will roll into Salina. Great Plains Manufacturing will host the “Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Manufacturing Express” in Salina this coming Friday, August 2nd.

The tour is the largest public engagement initiative in the 130-year history of the AEM, the “AEM Manufacturing Express” national tour covers more than 20 states with 80 stops throughout the country. The Manufacturing Challenge, an industry-themed online game, is available to play at each stop and online for a chance to win the grand prize, Ford F-150.

Great Plains Manufacturing is a member of AEM, and its 1,500+ employees will be recognized during the event for their contributions to the local community and manufacturing industry. Great Plains is known for their innovative agricultural implements for tillage, seeding, and planting in the United States, as well as a leading producer of dirt working, turf maintenance, and landscaping equipment.

The event will be on Friday from 8am till 11 am at the Great Plains Manufacturing facility at 1525 E North Street.

MORE INFO

Visit www.manufacturingexpress.org for additional details.