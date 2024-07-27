Grant to Fund Historical Speaker Series

A gran will fund a series of speakers who will discuss notable people throughout history who were instrumental in shaping the Lindsborg area into what it is today. Humanities Kansas recently awarded $2,000 to the Smoky Valley Historical Association in Lindsborg to support “Historical Speakers Series,” a set of online talks that explore key figures in the history of Lindsborg.

According to the Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum Lenora Lynam is serving as project director, and the association is receiving logistical and marketing support from the local museum.

“We’re so excited to bring this series to the community,” Lynam said. “These personal stories and in-depth historical research from our presenters are part of our heritage and a treasure. This project is helping to preserve those stories for the future.”

Each session is by free registration to the first 100 people to register using the online forms at www.oldmillmuseum.org/historical-speaker-series. Those not able to register or who want to watch a speaker session that has already passed can see recorded video after each presentation on the museum’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@lindsborgmill.

“Humanities Kansas supports programming that brings people together to spark conversations and generate new ideas,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director. “This online series will illuminate Kansans with discussions about the historical and cultural contexts of the Smoky Valley region of our state.”

The full schedule is as follows:

Albertha Sundstrom – 1:30 p.m., August 10, 2024

Albertha was well-known in Lindsborg as she was a long time teacher, she sang in the soprano section of the Messiah Festival for more than 60 years and was very important to the folk costume tradition in Lindsborg. She designed and created more than 200 folk costumes for various Lindsborg residents for the festival, Hyllningsfest. Albertha was a lifelong member of the Messiah Lutheran Church, sang in the church choir and was Sunday superintendent.

Presentation by Albertha’s grandson, Bruce Karstadt. Bruce grew up in Lindsborg and was the director of the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis, MN for 33 years until his retirement in 2023.

Alma Swensson – 1:30 p.m., September 14, 2024

Alma Swensson was the wife of Bethany College’s first president, Dr Carl A. Swensson. Alma was the church organist and choir director for over 40 years, and over the winter of 1881 and 1882 she taught a choir of farmers, shopkeepers and homemakers still speaking Swedish the words and music of Handel’s glorious oratorio, The Messiah. Alma also served on the music faculty of Bethany College.

Presentation by Karen Humphry. Karen grew up in Minnesota and became enamored with history at a very young age. Karen’s husband, Rev Charles Humphrey, was called to be pastor of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Lindsborg, Kansas. While in Lindsborg, Karen was appointed Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Bethany College. She has served on the Minnesota Historical Society.

Henry Lungstrom – 1:30 p.m., October 12, 2024

Machinist. Inventor. Genius.

Henry was born on a farm SE of Lindsborg in 1891. Henry’s 6th grade education and a curious nature led him into the world of manufacturing, working for Hagstrom Brother’s Manufacturing Co until 1930, when the firm sold the Lindsborg branch to him. Years later it was brought to light that the US government had hired him during WWII on a secret project to build the trigger system for three atomic bombs.

Presentation by Steve Borell. Steve, a Lindsborg native, grew up watching Henry and learning from the man who became a friend to his father and to him.

Swedish Churches of the Smoky Valley – 1:30 p.m., November 9, 2024

The Smoky Valley in southern Saline county and northern McPherson county were settled starting in 1868 by a group of Swedes from Värmland, Sweden and a few years later a group from Galesburg, IL led by Rev. A.W. Dahlsten.

Presented by Tom Holmquist. Tom is a retired teacher who taught music, history, and agriculture.

He has published three books on Swedish-American culture and history including; Pioneer Cross, Swedish Settlements Along the Smoky Hill Bluffs, 1993; Bluestem, 2000; and Salemsborg: A History of the Salemsborg Lutheran Church, 1869 -1939, 2019.

Rev. Carl Aaron Swensson (Reenactment) – January 2025 (Date and Time TBD)

First president of Bethany College, Rev. Swensson was called to Lindsborg by the Synod to serve at the Swedish Bethany Lutheran Church after the departure of its founder, Rev. Olof Olsson. In 1879, at the age of 22, Swensson was installed as pastor. In 1881, he stepped out on his own to found Bethany College. Swensson died very suddenly in 1904 while on a trip to California.

This is a first-person portrayal by Jim Ruble. Jim has spent considerable time researching Rev. Swensson and his life.

Alma Luise Olson – February 8, 2025

Alma was born and grew up near Lindsborg. She was educated at the Bethany Academy and Bethany College, from where she moved on to Chicago for graduate studies, and then moved to New York City to become a New York Times journalist and a correspondent, who would be headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Presented by Karen Humphrey.

Amalia Rabenius – March 8, 2025

Amalia was hired in 1900 to teach in the Model School at Bethany College. More specifically, she started a new program in Slöyd, a curriculum of manual training that teaches the use of a slöyd knife to make a variety of structured projects, usually in wood.

Amalia was born in Sweden in 1868 and immigrated with her brother to the US in 1896. She attended a teacher’s college in Näs, Sweden.

Presented by Dr. Marlysue Holmquist. Dr. Holmquist is a retired Bethany College professor. Dr. Holmquist has spent considerable time researching and documenting furniture made in the Slöyd under Amalia’s instruction.