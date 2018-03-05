Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 37 °

Microwave Arson

KSAL StaffMarch 5, 2018

A Salina man could be facing charges for arson after he is released from the hospital.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the Behavioral Health Unit at Salina Regional Health Center on Sunday after a 25-year old male patient allegedly tried to start a fire in the building.

Police say the man jammed paper into a microwave oven and turned it on.

The paper caught fire prompting a female nurse to confront the patient – who then kicked the 59-year-old nurse.

The altercation began around 11:15pm Sunday. Replacement cost of the microwave is listed at $100.

No other damage to the unit was reported.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Saline County Burn Ban in Effect

Dangerously dry conditions have prompted a burn ban for Saline County. According to Saline County...

March 5, 2018 Comments

Phone Companion Scam

Kansas News

March 5, 2018

Weekend Injury Crash

Kansas News

March 5, 2018

Shockers Come Up Short in Home Fina...

Sports News

March 5, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Phone Companion Scam
March 5, 2018Comments
Weekend Injury Crash
March 5, 2018Comments
Microwave Arson
March 5, 2018Comments
New GM at Tony’s Pi...
March 5, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH