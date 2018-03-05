Microwave Arson

A Salina man could be facing charges for arson after he is released from the hospital.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the Behavioral Health Unit at Salina Regional Health Center on Sunday after a 25-year old male patient allegedly tried to start a fire in the building.

Police say the man jammed paper into a microwave oven and turned it on.

The paper caught fire prompting a female nurse to confront the patient – who then kicked the 59-year-old nurse.

The altercation began around 11:15pm Sunday. Replacement cost of the microwave is listed at $100.

No other damage to the unit was reported.