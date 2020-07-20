MIAA To Delay the Start of All Sports Practices, Competition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 20, 2020) – The MIAA and its member institutions announced a plan to delay the start of all intercollegiate athletic practices until the week of August 31, with the start of competition delayed until the week of September 28. The CEO Council will continue to monitor this plan and adjust it as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in MIAA athletics.

Restrictions and limitations on student-athlete and coach activities prior to the August 31 start of MIAA practices will be announced soon.

The CEO Council supported the recommendation to delay the start of all MIAA all intercollegiate athletic practices and competition; however, the group acknowledges that the ability to execute this plan is dependent on our students, employees, and fans demonstrating socially responsible behavior during this public health crisis. In addition, it is important that student-athletes continue to practice socially responsible behavior to help protect the health of the team.

“This plan allows our student-athletes to get back on campus and get acclimated with the student body before we begin practices and competition,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “We remain hopeful that the MIAA student-athletes will be able to practice and compete this fall, but we need to be patient and make sure that we are doing that in a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators.”

The plan will allow member universities to continue to monitor the COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic, and to make decisions about athletics and other campus activities based on conditions in that community and with guidance from local and state health officials.

The health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and communities in the MIAA continues to be the Association’s top priority. The MIAA is taking these unprecedented actions to help our campuses and communities continue to address this public health crisis.