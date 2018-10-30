Meth Found after Police Chase

A short police pursuit leads to the arrest of a Salina man who was wanted on a warrant.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol recognized a driver who was towing a car with a pickup in the 800 block of North 10th Street Monday afternoon at about 4:20pm and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Police say 33-year-old Christian DeLeon made a U-turn that snapped the tow strap off the truck and sent a Ford Mustang rolling away.

As the officer walked up to the Ford F150 pickup – DeLeon sped away leading police on a ten block chase that ended with him pulling over at 12th and Broadway.

DeLeon, who was wanted on a probation violation, now faces numerous charges for fleeing police, driving on a suspended license and possession of a stimulant after officers allegedly found methamphetamine and a pipe in his truck.