Meth and Motorcycle Crash

A man who was flown to a Wichita hospital following a motorcycle crash could be facing drug charges in Salina.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that Sunday night around 10:40pm a patrol officer clocked the 46-year-old’s bike at 75mph in a 40mph zone. Police pursed and say he lost control of the 2008 Victory motorcycle in the area of 9th and Broadway and hit a power pole.

He was not wearing a helmet and was listed in critical condition. Police also report the man was in possession of two bags of methamphetamine and could be facing charges for flee and elude and distribution of illegal drugs.