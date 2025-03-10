Messiah Rescheduled a Week Earlier

Things will be a little different this year for the longest-running continual North American performance of Handel’s Messiah. The performance at Bethany College, which draws music lovers, artists, and visitors from across the country, will be held the weekend before Easter.

Festival Highlights:

March 24 – April 25

Messiah Juried Student Art Exhibition | Mingenback Art Center | Weekdays, 9 AM –

5 PM Featuring works by Bethany College students, juried by Rachel Curtis of Butler

Community College.

April 4 – 27

“Lindsborg Collects … Lindsborg Art” Exhibition | Smoky Valley Arts & Folklife Center, 114 ½ S. Main St.

A showcase of locally curated art collections by Lindsborg artists.

April 4

Jazz Walk | Downtown Lindsborg | 7 PM A lively evening of jazz performances throughout downtown.

April 8

Guest Artist Masterclass | Pearson Chapel | 2:30 PM A unique opportunity to learn from a distinguished guest artist.

April 8

Messiah Soloists Recital | Pearson Chapel | 7:30 PM A stunning performance featuring this year’s Messiah soloists.

April 11

Bach’s Passion According to St. Matthew | Bethany Lutheran Church | 7:30 PM (Tickets Required) An emotional and powerful performance of Bach’s sacred masterpiece.

April 12

Chalk the Välk | Välkommen Trail & Bethany College | 9 AM – 3:15 PM A community-wide art event celebrating creativity through chalk murals.

April 12

Members Brunch | Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery | 10 AM – 11:30 AM (Open to Gallery Members & Guests)

A special gathering for art enthusiasts and supporters.

April 13

Messiah Juried Student Art Exhibition Awards Reception | Mingenback Art Center |

1 PM – 2 PM Honoring the achievements of talented student artists.

April 13

Handel’s Messiah | Presser Hall | 3 PM (Tickets Required) The festival’s grand finale, continuing Bethany College’s long-standing tradition of presenting Handel’s Messiah to the public