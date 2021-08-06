Mentor Man Hurt in Crash

A man from Mentor was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 near McPherson.

According to the Kansans Highway Patrol, 79-year-old Shelby Steenson was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup headed north on the Interstate. For an unknown reason swerved to the right and hit a concrete bridge rail. The truck then struck the guardrail and swerved into the east ditch.

Steenson, who was not buckled up, suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to the hospital in McPherson.

The crash happened at around noon Thursday on Interstate 135 near McPherson.