Mental Evaluation Ordered in Baby Death Case

A Salina woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 5-month-old boy will undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if she is competent to stand trial.

Via video from the Larned State Hospital, 21-year-old Adyson Burr appeared in Saline County District Court Thursday morning. Her attorney entered a motion for competency to stand trial, which is a legal request to determine if a defendant is mentally competent to understand the charges and assist in their defense.

Judge Amy Norton ordered Burr to undergo a comprehensive mental health evaluation. The evaluation is to be conducted by the Larned State Hospital, Central Kansas Mental Health Center, or any other qualified local or state authority.

Back on Monday, January 12th, first responders were sent to a home in central Salina to a medical call. Just prior to the call, one of those occupants had discovered their 5-month-old boy unresponsive in his crib. Officers and medics discovered the child deceased.

After both adult occupants of the home were interviewed, Burr, was arrested on charges which include:

1st Degree Homicide

Child Abuse