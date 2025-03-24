Mental Evaluation Ordered For Accused Killer

A Salina man accused of a double murder will undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Via video, 35-year-old Preston Reyna appeared in Saline County District Court Monday afternoon. Reyna is being represented by Justin Bravi and Ashley Grams from the Salina Regional Public Defender’s Office. The attorneys entered a motion for competency to stand trial, which is a legal request to determine if a defendant is mentally competent to understand the charges and assist in their defense.

Judge Rene Young ordered Reyna to undergo a comprehensive mental health evaluation from the Central Kansas Mental Health Center.

Reyna is accused of killing 64-year-old Rosalinda Reyna and 84-year-old Martha Velasquez Reyna, his mother and grandmother.

Back on Sunday, February 16th, at 5:33 in the evening police were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Vassar Dr in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival officers located two females in the driveway of the residence, who were deceased due to an apparent homicide. The cause of death is blunt force trauma.

At 5:38 PM, officers located the suspect a couple blocks from the scene and took him into custody without incident.

Reyna is facing charges which include:

2 counts of 1st Degree Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery,

Aggravated Kidnapping

2 counts of Domestic Violence Battery

Domestic Violence Damage to Property