Men’s Golf finishes second at weather-interrupted SCU Fall Invitational

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf team finished second at the SCU Fall Invitational hosted by Southwestern Christian University on Tuesday and Wednesday at Lake Hefner Golf Course.

Wednesday’s final round was washed-out due to inclement weather conditions.

The Coyotes were just a shot off the pace heading into the final round, but according to head coach Coleman Houk, Wesleyan had pushed into the lead before the tournament was called, meaning scores reverted back to the last completed round.

“We were making a great push on Wednesday before the weather hit,” Houk said. “We were playing great, and had pushed into the lead as a team. All our guys were playing some outstanding golf. I wish we could have completed the round. I was extremely pleased with our effort.”

Teams did complete two rounds on Tuesday, and part of Wednesday before the third round was washed out.

Troy Watson (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) put together back-to-back rounds of 70 to finish 4-under for the tournament with a score of 140, tying for third place in the individual standings. Landon Berquist (SO/Lawrence, Kan.) tied for sixth with a 142 (67-75), going 2-under for the tournament. Wesleyan had a third Top 10 finisher in Logan Vacca (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) who shot a 143 (72-71) tying for ninth at 1-under.

Ethan Vikander (FR/Aberdeen, S.D.) tied for 16th with a 147 (71-76), and Austin Odom (SR/Sanger, Texas) was tied for 33rd with a 152 (75-77).

Wesleyan also had a second team in the tournament, which finished ninth in the team standings. The group was led by Matthew Freriks (JR/Stinnett, Texas) (74-77), Patrick Mercer (SR/Denton, Texas) (77-74), and Trevor Watson (SO/Coffeyville, Kan.) (76-75), who all tied for 24th with a 151. Cameron Becker (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) tied for 45th with a 157 (78-79).

Southwestern Christian, the tournament host, edged the Coyotes by a shot with a two-round score of 571 (289-282). KWU was second with a 572 (280-292), Oklahoma City was third with a 578 (289-289), Seminole State was fourth with a 583 (294-289), Oklahoma Wesleyan was fifth with a 585 (293-292), Central Baptist was sixth with a 588 (287-301), USAO was seventh with a 599 (306-293), Oklahoma Wesleyan’s B Team was eighth with a 608 (308-300), KWU’s B team was ninth with a 610 (305-305) and Coffeyville Community College was 10th with a 692 (347-345).

The Coyotes will head to a pair of different tournaments next week. The A team will head to the Southern Plains Intercollegiate at Gaillardia Golf Course in Oklahoma City, while the B & C teams will play in the Bethany Fall Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course. Both tournaments are on Monday and Tuesday.