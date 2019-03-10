Men’s Basketball All-Big 12 Honors Announced

Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver earned the program’s first Player of the Year honor while Chris Beard was selected Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season, headlining the 2018-19 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball awards.

Barry Brown, Jr. (K-State) was named Defensive Player of the Year while Dedric Lawson (Kansas) was voted Newcomer of the Year and Jaxson Hayes (Texas) captured Freshman of the Year. Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State) picked up the Sixth Man Award and Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma) was voted as the Most Improved Player, a new award presented by the Conference.

Culver helped the Red Raiders to a share of their first Big 12 regular season title. The sophomore guard ranks third in the Big 12 in scoring (18.3 ppg), fifth in assists (3.6) and is 10th in rebounding (6.2).

Brown is recognized as K-State’s defensive stopper and holds the school record in steals. He ranks first in the Big 12 in steals (2.0) and is fifth in scoring (15.1). He helped the Wildcats to a share of their second Big 12 regular season championship.

In his first season with the Jayhawks, Lawson leads the Big 12 in scoring (19.1), rebounding (10.6) and double-doubles (20). He is the only player in the Conference averaging a double-double.

True freshman Hayes has started 21 of 30 games for the Longhorns. He leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage (.728), is fourth in blocks (2.2) and free throw percentage (.823), 26th in scoring (10.3) and 13th in rebounds (5.4).

As Iowa State’s first player off the bench, Wigginton is second on the team in scoring (13.4 ppg). An early season injury sidelined him for six weeks. Since regaining his form, the sophomore guard has averaged over 15 points in the last 12 games while shooting 48 percent from the field.

Doolittle has made a much bigger impact for the Sooners during his junior season with 11 ppg and 6.9 rpg while playing in every game with 28 starts. In his sophomore year he started just six games with averages of 2.9 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Beard led Texas Tech to a share of the Big 12 championship in just his third season after tying for second last year. The No. 8 Red Raiders are currently 26-5 overall and finished 14-4 in league play on a nine-game winning streak.

Culver, Brown and Lawson were unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selections and joined on the first team by Marial Shayok (Iowa State) and Dean Wade (K-State). Wade is the only repeat first team selection from last season.

The official All-Big 12 awards are selected by the league’s head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, G, So.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Barry Brown, Jr., Kansas State, G, Sr.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Dedric Lawson, Kansas, F, Jr.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jaxson Hayes, Texas, F

SIXTH MAN AWARD

Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State, G, So.

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma, F, Jr.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Beard, Texas Tech (3rd season at TTU)

All-Big 12 First Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown/Previous School(s)

Marial Shayok, Iowa State G 6-6 198 Sr. Ottawa, Ontario/Blair Academy/Virginia

Dedric Lawson, Kansas** F 6-9 235 Jr. Memphis, Tenn./Hamilton/Memphis

Barry Brown, Jr., Kansas State** G 6-3 195 Sr. St. Petersburg, Fla./Gibbs

Dean Wade, Kansas State F 6-10 228 Sr. St. John, Kan./St. John

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech** G 6-6 195 So. Lubbock, Texas/Coronado

All-Big 12 Second Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown/Previous School(s)

Makai Mason, Baylor G 6-1 185 Sr. Greenfi eld, Mass./Hotchkiss School/Yale

Jaxson Hayes, Texas F 6-11 220 Fr. Loveland, Ohio/Cincinnati Moeller

Desmond Bane,TCU G 6-5 215 Jr. Richmond, Ind./Seton Catholic

Matt Mooney, Texas Tech G 6-3 200 Sr. Wauconda, Ill./Notre Dame Prep/South Dakota

Derek Culver, West Virginia F 6-10 255 Fr. Youngstown, Ohio/Warren G. Harding

All-Big 12 Third Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown/Previous School(s)

Devon Dotson, Kansas G 6-2 185 Fr. Charlotte, N.C./Providence Day

Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma F 6-7 232 Jr. Edmond, Okla./Edmond Memorial

Christian James, Oklahoma G 6-4 213 Sr. Houston, Texas/Bellaire

Alex Robinson, TCU G 6-1 180 Sr. Fort Worth, Texas/Timberview/Texas A&M

Davide Moretti, Texas Tech G 6-2 175 So. Bologna, Italy/Treviso Basket

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Listed alphabetically by school)

Jared Butler (Baylor), Mario Kegler (Baylor), Mark Vital (Baylor), Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State), Nick Weiler-Babb (Iowa State), Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State), Xavier Sneed (Kansas State), Kamau Stokes (Kansas State), Brady Manek (Oklahoma), Cameron McGriff (Oklahoma State), Lindy Waters (Oklahoma State), Kouat Noi (TCU), Matt Coleman III (Texas), Kerwin Roach II (Texas), Tariq Owens (Texas Tech)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown/Previous School(s)

Mark Vital, Baylor G/F 6-5 230 So. Lake Charles, La./Advanced Prep Int’l (Texas)

Marcus Garrett, Kansas G 6-5 195 So. Dallas, Texas/Skyline

Barry Brown, Jr., Kansas State** G 6-3 195 Sr. St. Petersburg, Fla./Gibbs

Jaxson Hayes, Texas** F 6-11 220 Fr. Loveland, Ohio/Cincinnati Moeller

Matt Mooney, Texas Tech G 6-3 200 Sr. Wauconda, Ill./Notre Dame Prep/South Dakota

Tariq Owens, Texas Tech F 6-10 205 Sr. Odenton, Md./Mt. Zion Prep/St. John’s

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown/Previous School(s)

Makai Mason, Baylor G 6-1 185 Sr. Greenfi eld, Mass./Hotchkiss School/Yale

Marial Shayok, Iowa State G 6-6 198 Sr. Ottawa, Ontario/Blair Academy/Virginia

Dedric Lawson, Kansas** F 6-9 235 Jr. Memphis, Tenn./Hamilton/Memphis

Jaxson Hayes, Texas F 6-11 220 Fr. Loveland, Ohio/Cincinnati Moeller

Matt Mooney, Texas Tech G 6-3 200 Sr. Wauconda, Ill./Notre Dame Prep/South Dakota

Big 12 All-Freshman Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School(s)

Jared Butler, Baylor G 6-3 185 Reserve, La./Riverside Academy

Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State G 6-4 233 Chicago, Ill./Simeon

Devon Dotson, Kansas G 6-2 185 Charlotte, N.C./Providence Day

Jaxson Hayes, Texas** F 6-11 220 Loveland, Ohio/Cincinnati Moeller

Derek Culver, West Virginia** F 6-10 255 Youngstown, Ohio/Warren G. Harding