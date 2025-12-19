Men In Red

Pete and Justin Martin – father and son love sharing the joy of Christmas in Salina. The two joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to share not only the backstory of the Georgtown Santas, but a tradition that will soon cross into a third generation.

Since 1998, Christmas cheer has been on full display along Georgetown Road. Jack Schmiedeler noticed a lot of traffic at night from jolly sightseers – looking at Chirstmas lights and having fun. A lightbulb of sorts went off and he bought a Santa suit, stood outside, waved and gave away candy.

His neighbor from across the street, Paul McDaniel, asked if he could join in the fun. Other neighbors including Pete Martin, Mike Chaput, and Mel Augustine joined in the effort. Also joining in as Santa’s helpers were Justin Martin, Virgil Michaelis, and Larry Thompson. They began handing out freshly-popped popcorn in addition to the candy.

Join the Georgtown Santas for three consecutive nights beginning Sunday, December 21st through December 23rd, 6:30pm – 9:00pm each night, the Santas and their elves will give out candy and freshly-popped popcorn to passersby.

This event is open to all, and is free. Donations are encouraged to help offset operating expenses.

Listen to the interview here.