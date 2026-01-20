“Men at Work” Coming to Salina

Grammy Award-winning rock band Men At Work, led by original member Colin Hay, will head out on tour this summer and make a stop in Salina. The legendary group will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Monday, August 10th. Joining the band are alternative rockers Toad the Wet Sprocket and Japanese pop-punk band Shonen Knife.

Formed in Melbourne, Australia, in 1979 and best known for breakthrough hits such as “Down Under”, “Who Can It Be Now?”, “Be Good Johnny”, “Overkill”, and “It’s a Mistake”, Men At Work achieved global success as a Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling act before disbanding in 1985. Shortly thereafter, Colin Hay embarked on a solo career with the release of his debut album Looking For Jack, in 1987.

Due to demand, Men at Work have toured in fits and starts since 1996, most consistently beginning in 2018.

Toad the Wet Sprocket formed in 1986. Known for introspective lyrics and catchy melodies, they rising to fame in the 90s with hits like “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean”.

Tickets on on sale Friday.