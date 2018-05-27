Memorial Day Ceremonies Planned in Salina

Ceremonies to remember, and honor those who have died while serving our country will be held in Salina, and across Kansas on Memorial Day Monday.

Three different events are planned in Salina.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars will host the first event beginning at 10:00, at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

The second event will follow immediately, hosted by the American Legion, in Roselawn Cemetery.

Ceremonies will culminate with the third event at 11:00 at the Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park.

Numerous other ceremonies are also planned across the state, many with support from the Kansas National Guard.

All of the following events are scheduled for Monday, May 28th:

Flyovers – 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Maj. Dave Olds, 184th Intelligence Wing, will lead a formation of vintage World War I-era aircraft assigned to the Commemorative Air Force – Jayhawk Wing in honor of our nation’s deceased veterans. Flyovers will be made at Bluff City, Derby-El Paso, Derby-Hillcrest, Ellinwood, Ellsworth, Kingman, Wichita-Lakeview, Wichita-Resthaven, and Wilson.

Attica

Attica Cemetery, 10:30 a.m.; hosted by American Legion Post 298. Guest speaker: Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Lambert, superintendent of operations compliance, 184th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 184th Intelligence Wing.

Clifton

Berner Memorial Park, 10 a.m. Ceremony sponsored by the Clifton American Legion Post. Guest speaker: Maj. Anthony Best, 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery.

Fort Leavenworth

Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, 395 Biddle Blvd. 11:30 a.m. Fort Leavenworth Memorial Day Observance sponsored by Fort Leavenworth and the Combined Arms Center. Music provided by the 35th Infantry Division Band Brass Quintet.

Highland

Doniphan West High School, 402 E Main St. 9:30 a.m. Guest speaker: Lt. Col. Andrew B. Parker, 35th Infantry Division. A brief ceremony will be held at the Highland cemetery following the service.

Iuka

Iuka United Methodist Church, 302 McClellan, 10 a.m. Guest speaker: Maj. Gen. Victor Braden, commanding general, 35th Infantry Division.

Leavenworth

Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Road, 8:30 a.m. Leavenworth Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony sponsored by the Leavenworth Memorial Day Committee. The 35th Infantry Division Band will provide music for the event.

Manhattan

Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Fort Riley/Manhattan, 11 a.m. Hosted by the Kansas Commission on Veterans’ Affairs. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jared Allen, Sgt. Maj. Steve Ahlstedt and Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Johnson, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, will provide a rifle squad to fire a memorial volley to honor all veterans.

Pratt

All Veterans Memorial Complex, 82 Curran Rd., 2 p.m. Guest speaker: Maj. Gen. Victor Braden, commanding general, 35th Infantry Division.

Topeka

Penwell-Gabel Cemetery, 6th & Gage, 10 a.m. Guest speaker: Lt. Col. Shy Warner, administrative officer, 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment.

Mount Hope Cemetery, 17th & Fairlawn, 11 a.m. Ceremony includes a Massing of the Colors, with two color guards from the Kansas Army and Air National Guard. Guest speaker: Chief Master Sgt. Troy Abel, superintendent, Mission Support Group, 190th Air Refueling Wing.

Wilson

Downtown Wilson. Airmen of the 184th Intelligence Wing Honor Guard will conduct a formation march through town to lay a wreath at the town memorial site followed by another formation march through the local cemetery to a second memorial site, where the honor guard will perform a 21 gun salute.

]