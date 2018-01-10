Salina, KS

Memorabilia Auction Part of Chamber Event

Todd PittengerJanuary 10, 2018

An event that features a presentation from the man who built the Kansas City Royals into World Series champions will also feature a silent auction featuring Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City memorabilia. Dayton Moore, Senior Vice President-Baseball Operations/General Manager of the Kansas City Royals, will be the featured speaker during the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet and Membership Meeting.

Items to be auctioned during a membership reception include:

Signed Eric Hosmer Royal Jersey, Framed                                 Signed Mike Moustakas Jersey, Framed

Signed Alex Gordon Powder Blue World Series Champs Bat      Signed Salvador Perez Bat

Signed George Brett Bat                                                           Signed Eric Hosmer Baseball, 2016 ASG

Signed Salvador Perez Powder Blue Catcher’s Helmet                Signed Lorenzo Cain Helmet

Signed Eric Hosmer Baseball, 2015 PS                                      Signed Mike Moustakas Baseball, 2015 PS

Signed Lorenzo Cain Baseball, 2015 PS                                     Signed Danny Duffy Baseball, 2015 PS

Team Autographed Sporting KC Jersey                                     Team Autographed Sporting KC Ball

Sporting KC Stocking Hat and Scarf                                          Signed Ian Kennedy Soccer Ball

Signed Danny Duffy Baseball

Package: Four (4) Diamond Club tickets and Two (2) Premium Parking Passes for a Royals Home Game

Package: “The Dugout Suite Experience” which includes seats near the visitors bench, food and

beverages for 25 people, at the Sunday, June 17 game vs the WS Champions Houston Astros

In addition to the Silent Auction, autographed copies of Moore’s recent book, “More than a Season,” will be sold in the Events Center Lobby.  Proceeds from the book sales and silent auction will go to Dayton’s “C” You in the Major Leagues Foundation.  The Foundation was created to support youth baseball, education, families in crisis, and faith-based programs and organizations.

Dinner tickets for Chamber members are $60 per person for the banquet.  Tickets for non-members are $85 per person for the banquet.  Gallery seating is also available for $25 per person for anyone 19 years of age and older.  Children 18 years and younger accompanied by a paying adult will be admitted free in the Gallery.  Reservations can be made by calling the Chamber office ticket hotline at 1-785-827-9310, ext. 123, stopping by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, or email Sandy Cole at [email protected].

The evening, which is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center,  will consist of remarks by outgoing Chairman Guy Walker and incoming Chairman Mark Ritter, a brief review of the Chamber’s accomplishments in 2017, and the address by Dayton Moore.

 

