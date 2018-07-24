Salina, KS

Mega Millions Tops Half Billion Dollars

KSAL StaffJuly 24, 2018

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has soared to more than half a billion dollars.

According to the Kansas Lottery the estimated $512 million jackpot, with a cash option of $303.4 million, is the 5th largest in the game’s history.

Sales of Mega Millions tickets in Kansas have grown steadily along with the jackpot, as Kansas players attempt to repeat history.  A Kansas player won one-third of a $656 million jackpot in the March 30, 2012 drawing.  That jackpot still holds the record of being the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and was shared by players in Illinois and Maryland.

Other jackpots are also growing (Wednesday Drawings):

  • Powerball – $147 million (cash option $89.1 million)
  • Lotto America – $5.38 million (cash option $3.26 million)
  • Super Kansas Cash – $1.83 million

 

